World's first large-scale internet-themed museum opens in E China

Ecns.cn) 15:06, November 08, 2023

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows an exterior view of Wuzhen World Internet Science and Technology Museum, the world's first large-scale internet-themed museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yifei)

With 6 exhibition areas, the museum officially opened on Tuesday, showcasing more than 130 pieces of exhibits.

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows Wuzhen World Internet Science and Technology Museum, the world's first large-scale internet-themed museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yifei)

Visitors visit Wuzhen World Internet Science and Technology Museum, the world's first large-scale internet-themed museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yifei)

Visitors experience future technology at Wuzhen World Internet Science and Technology Museum, the world's first large-scale internet-themed museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yifei)

Visitors experience future technology at Wuzhen World Internet Science and Technology Museum, the world's first large-scale internet-themed museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yifei)

