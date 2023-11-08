World's first large-scale internet-themed museum opens in E China
Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows an exterior view of Wuzhen World Internet Science and Technology Museum, the world's first large-scale internet-themed museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yifei)
With 6 exhibition areas, the museum officially opened on Tuesday, showcasing more than 130 pieces of exhibits.
