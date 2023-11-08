We Are China

World Internet Sci-Tech Museum opened in Wuzhen

Xinhua) 15:27, November 08, 2023

People visit an exhibition at the World Internet Science and Technology Museum in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The World Internet Science and Technology Museum was officially opened in Wuzhen on Tuesday.

With covered area of about 43 thousand square meters, the museum set up six permanent exhibition areas, showcasing the key technologies, hallmark events and important personnel of the global Internet industry, and outlining the Internet development process.

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows an exterior view of the World Internet Science and Technology Museum in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch robots dancing at the World Internet Science and Technology Museum in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A woman visits an exhibition at the World Internet Science and Technology Museum in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows an exterior view of the World Internet Science and Technology Museum in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A visitor visits an exhibition at the World Internet Science and Technology Museum in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A visitor experiences creative painting by artificial intelligence (AI) at the World Internet Science and Technology Museum in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit an exhibition at the World Internet Science and Technology Museum in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit an exhibition at the World Internet Science and Technology Museum in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

