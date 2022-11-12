Buzzwords from 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

Xinhua) 13:59, November 12, 2022

HANGZHOU, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- 6G, human-computer interaction, industrial internet and cybersecurity have emerged as the buzzwords at the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit that was held in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The three-day event, which ran from Wednesday through Friday, featured the display of numerous applications, the introduction of cutting-edge technology and vibrant discussion forums.

SIXTH-GENERATION TECHNOLOGY

With the roll-out of 5G commercial applications well under way, 6G wireless technology has captured global attention and was a topic of extensive discussion at the Wuzhen Summit.

The speed of 6G networks can reach the scale of Tbps, a data transfer rate high enough to support intelligent interaction, immersive XR, holographic communication, digital twins and other emerging services, said Tao Xiaofeng, professor at the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications.

Current 6G research, however, lacks enabling testing environments to help assess its candidate technologies and their standardization, Tao noted.

EAGLE 6G, one of 15 leading internet technologies unveiled during the summit, is a prototype system in support of high-speed 6G wireless access, and provides a scenario to test the relevant technology.

"EAGLE 6G will help boost the capacity of the 6G innovation ecosystem, accelerating the cultivation of emerging strategic industries," Tao said.

HUMAN-COMPUTER INTERACTION

An array of novel apps involving human-computer interaction made their debut at the Light of Internet Expo, an event that is part of the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit.

Among these unique applications was a pedelec, or pedal electric cycle, that supports navigation while riding.

"Equipped with 4G interface cards, Wi-Fi and bluetooth, the bike allows riders to enjoy music and navigate their roads with the help of a smart voice assistant," said Hou Guanghui, chief operating officer of the manufacturer based in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province.

Chinese internet giant Tencent introduced an eye-driven typing device, which can track the movement of eyeballs with great precision and enable disabled people and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis patients to operate their computers more conveniently.

Ele.me, a major online food delivery platform, launched a smart helmet for delivery riders.

Based on the technologies of Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence, the helmet can evaluate the safety status of riders and reduce hands-on phone use in order to improve their personal safety.

The helmet can also identify whether it is worn in a proper way. When riders fall off their scooters or have a collision, the helmet can activate the SOS mode and relay their location to their emergency contacts.

INDUSTRIAL INTERNET

What does the future factory look like?

Chu Jian, founder of automation solutions supplier SUPCON, noted that it might resemble a "cockpit." Everyone from operators and workshop managers to department heads and general managers could be seen handling interfaces through mobile phones and computers. "Unmanned factories" could be the future.

Innovative development of the industrial internet has become an important force that helps China accelerate the digitalization of its manufacturing sector and underpins the country's high-quality economic growth.

Data shows that industrial internet platforms have extended to 45 divisions of economic activities in China, with a combined output of more than a trillion yuan (around 139 billion U.S. dollars).

Multilateral participation in the ecologic development of the industry was stressed at the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit.

Given the rapid development of emerging technologies and relevant companies, overcoming all the challenges "is well beyond" a single company or a single supplier, Josh Aroner, vice president of customer marketing at Nokia said at a forum via video link.

CYBERSECURITY

In the face of the opportunities and challenges brought about by digitalization, what can we do to build a safe, stable cyberspace?

The new wave of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation has made cybersecurity a foundational project, said Wu Yunkun, president of QI-ANXIN Technology Group Inc., calling for tapping more expertise in the relevant area.

Fan Yuan, chairman of DBAPPSecurity, emphasized the significance of remaining self-sufficient in this area and maintaining a tighter grip on the field.

Zhou Hongyi, founder of Chinese internet security firm Qihoo 360, said that the concept of cybersecurity could hardly cover all security challenges brought about by digitalization, adding that there is an urgent need to replace it with digital security.

He called on sci-tech companies to do more to facilitate the digitalization of micro, small and medium enterprises as well as the development of the real economy.

