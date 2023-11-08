We Are China

Scenery of river town Wuzhen

Xinhua) 14:57, November 08, 2023

People chat over a cup of tea in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

The 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit kicked off on Wednesday in Wuzhen.

With the theme of "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," this year's summit will feature a series of exhibitions, awards and project-launch events, along with 20 sub-forums.

The welcome entrance of the World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit is pictured in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a night view of river town Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023, shows a view of Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, at dusk. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People enjoy leisure time in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

