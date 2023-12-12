China launches campaign to tackle content issues involving online short videos

Xinhua) 16:23, December 12, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has launched a campaign to address the growing concerns surrounding the content of short videos.

The month-long campaign focuses on three prominent issues, namely, the dissemination of false information, improper behaviors in short videos, and the spread of erroneous concepts, according to a notice issued by the CAC.

Among the listed inappropriate behaviors are showcasing explicit content, creating vulgar personas, and engaging in risky activities, among others, according to the CAC.

The notice demands that short video platforms optimize their algorithms, and prioritize distributing high-quality video content rather than relying solely on quantitative criteria such as likes and reposts.

It added that short video platforms should also strengthen their content review systems.

