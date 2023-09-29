Chinese defense spokesperson refutes U.S. "cyberspace threat" narrative

Xinhua) 09:05, September 29, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday denounced the so-called "cyberspace threat" fabricated by the United States, urging the U.S. side to end its groundless smear against China and stop militarizing cyberspace.

Wu Qian, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a cyber strategy summary recently released by the U.S. Department of Defense, which claimed China as an "extensive and general threat to cyberspace."

Cyberspace is supposed to be a new arena to benefit humanity instead of a new battlefield covered by thick smoke, said Wu, urging the U.S. to work with the international community to maintain cybersecurity.

