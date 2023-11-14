China handles 17.27 mln tip-offs about illegal, harmful online content in October

Xinhua) 13:15, November 14, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Relevant departments and online portal platforms across China dealt with 17.27 million tip-offs about illegal activities and harmful online information in October, according to statistics released by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Monday.

While the number declined 7.8 percent compared to the previous month, it rose 23.3 percent year on year, according to the statistics.

Among them, more than 7.53 million tip-offs were processed by major commercial internet platforms, said the statistics.

Internet users in China can report illegal activities involving pornography, gambling, infringement of others' rights and rumor, and harmful online content via the 12377 hotline and other channels to participate in cyberspace governance and safeguard a clean online environment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)