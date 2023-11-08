China looks to further enhance global cyberspace role with WIC summit

Xinhua) 09:01, November 08, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese river town of Wuzhen is once more in the global spotlight, with the World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit due to kick off on Wednesday.

With the theme of "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," this year's summit will feature a series of exhibitions, awards and project-launch events, along with 20 sub-forums.

Launched in 2014, the WIC has been held in the town in Zhejiang Province for nine years in a row, with a total attendance of nearly 12,000 participants from 172 countries and regions.

The summit has yielded a raft of outcomes, such as a concept document and an initiative on jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, with China's proposals and inspiring ideas on cyberspace recognized by more people across the world.

The WIC Wuzhen Summit is a vivid example of China's efforts to actively engage in global internet development and governance.

Over the past decade, China has established high-caliber platforms for international cyberspace exchanges and cooperation, and quickened the pace of building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, while helping to deliver benefits to people across the world through cyberspace development.

