Personal information protection a key issue for China's cybersecurity awareness week

Xinhua) 16:57, August 31, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's national cybersecurity awareness week, set for Sept. 11 to 17 this year, will focus on key issues that the public is highly concerned about, such as personal information protection, an official with the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission said Thursday.

Key issues also include the protection of critical information infrastructure, data security governance, telecom and internet scams, and youth online safety, according to Gao Lin, head of the office's cybersecurity coordination bureau, speaking at a press conference.

The week, jointly held by the office and other ministries, aims to promote the enhancement of cybersecurity awareness and skills throughout society.

During this year's national cybersecurity awareness week, various events and activities will be held, including a cybersecurity expo, and a cybersecurity technology summit. Additionally, themed days such as Campus Day, Telecom Day, Youth Day, and Personal Information Protection Day will be observed, among efforts to share cybersecurity awareness and education with grassroots communities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)