China speeds up efforts to formulate regulation for minors' online protection

Xinhua) 10:13, July 12, 2023

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Justice (MOJ) and the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) have sped up process of formulating the regulation for the online protection of minors, according to an MOJ statement on Tuesday.

As the number of minor internet users continues to rise in the country, problems such as the spread of illicit online content, the illegal fetching and usage of minors' personal data and their addiction to the internet are also increasing. Further legislation will be required to tackle these challenges, the statement read.

Recently deliberated by the two authorities, the draft regulation focuses on solving problems regarding the online protection of minors, and converting effective measures into regulations, in a bid to improve the system for integrated internet management.

It also covers issues concerning minors' online behavior, online content and anti-addiction measures for minors, and lays out stipulations on the legal liability of relevant illegal acts, according to the statement.

Over the process of drafting and reviewing the regulation, the MOJ and CAC have solicited public opinions and revised the regulation on multiple occasions based on extensive research, the MOJ said.

