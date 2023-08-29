Home>>
First Cyber Security Summit opens in Tianjin
(Xinhua) 08:23, August 29, 2023
This photo shows the exterior view of the venue for the first Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 28, 2023. The first Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Participants walk out of the venue for the first Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 28, 2023. The first Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
People attend the opening ceremony of the first Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 28, 2023. The first Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
