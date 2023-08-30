Cyber security summit closes in Tianjin, highlighting AI security

This photo shows the exterior view of the venue for the first Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The first Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) closed in north China's Tianjin municipality on Tuesday, highlighting artificial intelligence (AI) security and cyberspace governance.

Themed "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace," the two-day summit has drawn more than 500 participants, including academics, scholars, entrepreneurs, and government officials.

For the duration, the fourth International Anti-Virus Conference coincided with the summit.

According to a report from China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center released at the summit, the number of computer virus attacks targeting individual users in China has decreased in 2023, while attacks against organizations have risen compared to the same period last year.

The report highlights that the critical information infrastructure sector, encompassing education, finance and health, which contains substantial sensitive personal data, has become a prime target for data breaches in 2023.

The burgeoning advancement of generative AI has introduced novel cybersecurity concerns, said Tyler McGee, marketing director of McAfee, a U.S. cybersecurity company.

Eugene Kaspersky, the founder of Russia's cybersecurity and anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab, said more efforts should be made on international law enforcement collaboration in combating cybercriminals globally.

China's interim regulation on the management of generative AI services went into effect on Aug. 15, which puts forward a slew of measures to boost this AI technology and at the same time stipulates basic norms for generative AI service providers.

