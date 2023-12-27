China accelerates building of national computing power network

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has released an implementation plan on further carrying out the "east data, west computing" project and speeding up the construction of a national computing power network, according to the national data bureau.

The plan, jointly released by five authorities including the bureau and the National Development and Reform Commission, aims to energize high-standard economic development with the development of high-quality computing power and contribute to the building of the country's cyberspace strength and a digital China.

By the end of 2025, China should form a preliminary comprehensive computing power infrastructure system. New computing power in national computing hubs should exceed 60 percent of the national new computing power, the computing power should be easier and cheaper to use, and key and core technologies should be basically safe and reliable, said the plan.

Work will be done to coordinate computing power among China's eastern, central and western regions, promote integrated application of computing power, data and algorithms, and coordinate the development and security of computing power, according to the plan.

