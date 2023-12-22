Chinese police shut down 34,000 online accounts for spreading rumors

Xinhua) 16:54, December 22, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Public security organs across China have shut down 34,000 online accounts for starting or mongering rumors since the start of a crackdown campaign in April, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Over 4,800 relevant cases have been handled, with more than 6,300 people punished, said Li Tong, an official with the ministry, at a press conference on Friday.

In a bid to ensure sustained social stability, the ministry has decided to carry out a yearlong crackdown campaign on online rumors spanning 2024. The campaign will employ multiple measures to make sure it is effective and delivers solid outcomes, according to Li.

In 2023, Chinese police have also taken strong hands against criminal acts of cyber violence such as online smearing, insulting and privacy infringement, handling 110 cases so far, Li said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)