Home>>
China handles 18.5 mln reports of illegal online content in January
(Xinhua) 15:06, February 09, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- More than 18.5 million reports of illegal or harmful online content were handled in China last month.
Statistics from the Cyberspace Administration of China show that the figure is 1.4 percent lower than December.
About 17.1 million reports were handled by major Chinese websites, according to the administration. It said that the central and regional internet regulators dealt with some 1.41 million such reports.
The illegal or harmful online content reported was mostly information related to pornography, gambling, infringement and rumors.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China terminates 14,624 illegal websites in 2023
- China welcomes, supports laying of international undersea cables in waters under its jurisdiction
- China accelerates building of national computing power network
- Chinese police shut down 34,000 online accounts for spreading rumors
- China launches campaign to tackle content issues involving online short videos
- China handles 17.27 mln tip-offs about illegal, harmful online content in October
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.