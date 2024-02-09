China handles 18.5 mln reports of illegal online content in January

Xinhua) 15:06, February 09, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- More than 18.5 million reports of illegal or harmful online content were handled in China last month.

Statistics from the Cyberspace Administration of China show that the figure is 1.4 percent lower than December.

About 17.1 million reports were handled by major Chinese websites, according to the administration. It said that the central and regional internet regulators dealt with some 1.41 million such reports.

The illegal or harmful online content reported was mostly information related to pornography, gambling, infringement and rumors.

