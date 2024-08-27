Indonesian institution, Chinese tech giant host competition to strengthen cybersecurity

JAKARTA, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's National Cyber and Crypto Polytechnic (Poltek SSN), an institution under the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), and Chinese tech giant Huawei successfully hosted the WRECK IT 5.0 cybersecurity competition to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities in the country by developing the skills of digital talents.

The event gathered a diverse group of participants, including Information and Communication Technology (ICT) professionals, lecturers, students, with the aim of enhancing community cybersecurity awareness. By fostering early detection of risks and proactive measures against cyber threats, the competition contributed to improving the nation's cyber defenses.

The competition was officiated by Poltek SSN Director First Marshal TNI R. Tjahjo Khurniawan and Huawei Indonesia's Cyber Security and Privacy Officer Syarbeni. It attracted 239 teams in the general category and 74 teams in the junior category. The final round, held at the Huawei Innovation Center in Jakarta, featured 15 teams competing in a challenging Capture the Flag (CTF) event.

"Strengthening the competence of digital talents is one of the key aspects in building digital trust," said Syarbeni. "This competition is expected to solidify trust in Indonesia's digital ecosystem, with skilled talents driving the nation's progress. Huawei is committed to providing full support for these initiatives."

Khurniawan echoed this sentiment, expressing gratitude for Huawei's partnership. "We appreciate Huawei's support and contribution to this competition. As a means of cultivating digital talents, we hope this activity can create a positive impact on the future of the digital ecosystem," he said.

In parallel with the competition, a cybersecurity workshop and seminar were held to further foster the development of digital skills and strengthen Indonesia's cybersecurity posture.

The WRECK IT 5.0 cybersecurity competition is part of the broader BSSN-Huawei partnership, which focuses on ensuring cybersecurity in Indonesia through the development of digital talent and enhanced collaboration.

