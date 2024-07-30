China to enforce cyber abuse regulations

Xinhua) 16:10, July 30, 2024

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A set of regulations aimed at protecting internet users from cyberspace violence will take effect in China on Thursday.

According to the regulations, internet information service providers should offer users the option to only receive private messages from friends or to reject all private messages, in order to fend off illegal or harmful online content targeting individuals, such as insults, rumors, defamation and discrimination.

Internet information service providers are encouraged to implement functions like intelligent message filtering or custom keyword filtering, per the regulations.

They are also required to provide functions, such as quick evidence collection, to assist users in safeguarding their rights.

The set of regulations was jointly issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Radio and Television Administration.

