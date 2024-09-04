China targets rumor-mongers online

Xinhua) 16:19, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said on Wednesday that it has asked major internet platforms in the country to jointly build a clean online space by targeting rumor-mongers.

The internet platforms have announced bans on issuing false information online, using fake identities, or impersonating others. They vowed to impose more severe penalties on accounts with such violations.

They have also pledged severe punishment for malicious attacks or abuse of athletes and coaches.

The MPS said it would continue to improve supervision of internet security and punish platforms found to have prominent rule violation issues.

