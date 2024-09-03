China Cybersecurity Week to open on Sept. 9

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- This year's China Cybersecurity Week will be held from Sept. 9 to 15, according to an official announcement on Monday.

The opening ceremony and several other important activities will be held in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, it was revealed at a press conference on the event.

The main forum will focus on cybersecurity technology, and the week will also include a cybersecurity expo, during which a series of major achievements in the field will be unveiled. Other themed events will focus on promoting cybersecurity awareness on campuses, among young people, and in the financial and personal information sectors.

A cybersecurity product and services matchmaking event will be held, as will talent recruitment and venture capital investment activities, with over 300 domestic companies, investment institutions and research institutions invited to attend.

