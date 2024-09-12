China to continue working with various parties to jointly uphold cybersecurity: spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said China will continue working with various parties to jointly uphold cybersecurity so as to deliver more benefit of the Internet to people of all countries in the world.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a query regarding the Action Plan adopted at the just concluded Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, which said that China and Africa would step up cooperation in the area of cybersecurity.

Mao said that cybersecurity is a common challenge for all countries, and it is the common responsibility of the international community to defend the international order and uphold peace and security in cyber space.

"China is actively committed to deepening cybersecurity cooperation with countries of the world, including African countries," said Mao.

According to the Action Plan adopted at the FOCAC Beijing Summit, China and Africa will promote exchanges in such areas as cross-border data flow, legitimate application of new technologies, and internet laws and regulations, so as to jointly advance rules-making for global digital governance, Mao added.

The two sides will also encourage the contact and communication between their national computer emergency response teams, carry out cross-border handling of cybersecurity cases, information sharing, and experience exchange, she said.

"We are now in the 2024 China Cybersecurity Week," Mao said, adding that while strengthening its own cybersecurity governance, China will continue working with various parties to jointly uphold cybersecurity so as to deliver more benefit of the Internet to people of all countries in the world.

