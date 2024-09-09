China launches Cybersecurity Week with focus on people

Xinhua) 10:26, September 09, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of this year's China Cybersecurity Week, with the theme of "Cybersecurity for the people and by the people," was held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Sunday, initiating a week of related activities nationwide from Sept. 9 to 15.

A cybersecurity technology summit forum, cybersecurity awareness promotion on campus, talent recruitment, venture capital investment session, entrepreneurship competition and other themed events will be held during the period, according to the organizers.

Jointly hosted by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, the Ministry of Education and other departments, this year's Cybersecurity Week aims to mobilize all relevant social organs, raise public awareness and increase cybersecurity capacity. The first such event was held in 2014.

