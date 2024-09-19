New generation of unmanned remote tower crane launched in Qingdao
People watch a demonstration of an unmanned remote tower crane working at a construction site in Huangdao District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 18, 2024. China Construction Eighth Engineering Division launched its self-developed new generation of unmanned remote tower crane in Qingdao on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
An aerial drone photo shows an unmanned remote tower crane during a demonstration at a construction site in Huangdao District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 18, 2024. China Construction Eighth Engineering Division launched its self-developed new generation of unmanned remote tower crane in Qingdao on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
An aerial drone photo shows an unmanned remote tower crane during a demonstration at a construction site in Huangdao District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 18, 2024. China Construction Eighth Engineering Division launched its self-developed new generation of unmanned remote tower crane in Qingdao on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A launching ceremony of an unmanned remote tower crane is held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 18, 2024. China Construction Eighth Engineering Division launched its self-developed new generation of unmanned remote tower crane in Qingdao on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.