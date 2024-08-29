5th Qingdao Multinationals Summit opens in east China's Qingdao

Xinhua) 10:58, August 29, 2024

Guests communicate outside the venue of the fifth Qingdao Multinationals Summit held at Qingdao International Conference Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The fifth Qingdao Multinationals Summit is convened from Aug. 27 to 29 in Shandong Province, continuing its established "Multinational Corporations and China" theme.

The summit features a slate of events, including an opening ceremony, a multinationals exchange conference, a closed-door policy meeting organized by various ministries and commissions, special promotional events for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization demonstration area, and showcase activities for the guest province.

The opening ceremony of the fifth Qingdao Multinationals Summit is held at Qingdao International Conference Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the fifth Qingdao Multinationals Summit held at Qingdao International Conference Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A research report titled "Multinationals in China: Sharing New Opportunities of Chinese Modernization" is released by the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Commerce of China during the opening ceremony of the fifth Qingdao Multinationals Summit held at Qingdao International Conference Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Guests communicate during the fifth Qingdao Multinationals Summit held at Qingdao International Conference Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the fifth Qingdao Multinationals Summit held at Qingdao International Conference Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)