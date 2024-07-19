Minqing county in SE China's Fujian Province cultivates thriving green construction

July 19, 2024

Situated inside a green building industrial park in Minqing county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province, an eye-catching office building with a simple and industrial-style design stands out.

Upon entering, the ground floor of the building appears no different from conventional construction. However, as one ascends the stairs, the exposed cement steps stand out, boasting a finer and smoother texture compared to traditional cast-in-place concrete slabs.

Photo shows a prefabricated building. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"The office building marks the pioneering venture of prefabricated construction in Fuzhou. The stairs, floor slabs, exterior walls, and other components are prefabricated in a factory and then assembled on-site, achieving a prefabrication rate of 91.3 percent. It meets both the "three-star" standard of green buildings and the ultra-low energy use construction standards," said Yang Shuo, deputy general manager of Fuzhou Branch of China Construction Science & Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Workers fasten reinforcing steel bars before pouring concrete into the structure. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Similar to assembling cars, prefabricated construction allows workers to avoid getting covered in dust, and construction sites remain free of flying debris and dust. Compared to traditional cast-in-place construction, prefabricated construction is more flexible, efficient, and environmentally friendly.

"The construction industry is notorious for its high emissions and energy consumption. Prefabricated buildings, as a green construction method, hold significant importance in driving the industry towards sustainable development," said Zhang Kongxiong, an official supervising the construction industry at the housing and urban-rural development bureau of Minqing county.

The people of Minqing county have carved a niche for themselves in the construction industry. Surrounded by mountains, construction was an important tool for the county. Starting with the prosperity of the 1970s and 1980s, with each town having one construction company, the county’s industry has grown to a total value surpassing 100 billion yuan (about $13.7 billion).

Despite its early start and strong foundations, the construction sector in Minqing county has still faced challenges due to a lack of innovation and outdated management practices in a changing industry.

In response to the changing landscape, various departments have come together to open up new avenues and strengthen the construction industry, as it is considered the county’s pillar industry.

"Green development is just one step in the transformation and upgrading of the industry. Expanding the industrial chain, introducing advanced technologies, and encouraging specialized and sophisticated contracting by small and medium-sized enterprises are all key measures we have taken in recent years to boost the growth of the construction industry," added Zhang.

“Construction companies in Minqing county now operate in 34 provinces and cities across China. They have even expanded their reach to overseas markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and beyond,” said Nie Zhiwu, director of the construction industry association of Minqing county.

In 2023, the construction industry in Minqing county achieved a total output value of 128 billion yuan (about $17.6 billion), with a growth rate exceeding 10 percent. This remarkable performance solidified the county's position as the leading construction hub in Fujian Province.

