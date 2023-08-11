We Are China

World's largest inland water-saving ship lock under construction in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 16:30, August 11, 2023

Aerial view of the construction site of Madao Junction of Pinglu Canal in Lingshan County, Qingzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)

Madao Junction features the world's largest inland water-saving ship lock with 3-tier water-saving chambers.

Once completed, it is expected to save water about 1.15 cubic meters for 10 million homes a year, around 60 percent of water compared to a typical ship lock. The Pinglu Canal will be put into operation by the end of 2026.

