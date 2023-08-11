World's largest inland water-saving ship lock under construction in Guangxi
Aerial view of the construction site of Madao Junction of Pinglu Canal in Lingshan County, Qingzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
Madao Junction features the world's largest inland water-saving ship lock with 3-tier water-saving chambers.
Once completed, it is expected to save water about 1.15 cubic meters for 10 million homes a year, around 60 percent of water compared to a typical ship lock. The Pinglu Canal will be put into operation by the end of 2026.
Aerial view of the construction site of Madao Junction of Pinglu Canal in Lingshan County, Qingzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
Aerial view of the construction site of Madao Junction of Pinglu Canal in Lingshan County, Qingzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
Aerial view of the construction site of Madao Junction of Pinglu Canal in Lingshan County, Qingzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
Aerial view of the construction site of Madao Junction of Pinglu Canal in Lingshan County, Qingzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
Aerial view of the construction site of Madao Junction of Pinglu Canal in Lingshan County, Qingzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
Aerial view of the construction site of Madao Junction of Pinglu Canal in Lingshan County, Qingzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
Aerial view of the construction site of Madao Junction of Pinglu Canal in Lingshan County, Qingzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
Aerial view of the construction site of Madao Junction of Pinglu Canal in Lingshan County, Qingzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese construction machinery industry shows strong vitality
- Construction of Changtai Yangtze River Bridge in progress
- Ceremony for commencement of construction of Hunan's major projects held in C China
- China's construction equipment makers reinforce efforts to expand overseas market
- North America's largest construction trade show opens in U.S. Las Vegas
- In pics: Female workers at a construction site in E China's Anhui
- World's largest tower crane put into construction in Jiangsu
- China drives transition of construction industry with technological innovation
- Ethylene project under construction in China's Tianjin
- Major projects expedite construction following holiday
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.