Ethylene project under construction in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 10:23, February 11, 2023

This photo shows the construction site of an ethylene project in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 9, 2023. The total investment of the ethylene project, a key project in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), is more than 30 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Constructors work at the construction site of an ethylene project in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 9, 2023. The total investment of the ethylene project, a key project in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), is more than 30 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A constructor works at the construction site of an ethylene project in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 9, 2023. The total investment of the ethylene project, a key project in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), is more than 30 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial photo shows the construction site of an ethylene project in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 9, 2023. The total investment of the ethylene project, a key project in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), is more than 30 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

