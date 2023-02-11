Ethylene project under construction in China's Tianjin
This photo shows the construction site of an ethylene project in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 9, 2023. The total investment of the ethylene project, a key project in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), is more than 30 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photos
