Tianjin Railway Station sees increase in volume of packages after Spring Festival holiday
A staff member transports packages at a platform of Tianjin Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 8, 2023. As enterprises continue to resume work and production after the Spring Festival holiday, the volume of packages transported at Tianjin Railway Station sees a significant increase. There are about 60 trains at the station every day that can undertake package transportation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Staff members unload packages at a platform of Tianjin Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 8, 2023. As enterprises continue to resume work and production after the Spring Festival holiday, the volume of packages transported at Tianjin Railway Station sees a significant increase. There are about 60 trains at the station every day that can undertake package transportation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Staff members load packages at a platform of Tianjin Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 8, 2023. As enterprises continue to resume work and production after the Spring Festival holiday, the volume of packages transported at Tianjin Railway Station sees a significant increase. There are about 60 trains at the station every day that can undertake package transportation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A staff member labels packages at a platform of Tianjin Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 8, 2023. As enterprises continue to resume work and production after the Spring Festival holiday, the volume of packages transported at Tianjin Railway Station sees a significant increase. There are about 60 trains at the station every day that can undertake package transportation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Staff members load packages at a platform of Tianjin Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 8, 2023. As enterprises continue to resume work and production after the Spring Festival holiday, the volume of packages transported at Tianjin Railway Station sees a significant increase. There are about 60 trains at the station every day that can undertake package transportation. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Photos
