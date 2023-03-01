World's largest tower crane put into construction in Jiangsu

World's largest tower crane is put into construction of Changtai Yangtze River Bridge in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

The world's largest tower crane, XFT15000-600S, has a maximum lifting height of 400 meters and a maximum lifting weight of 600 ton.

The Changtai Yangtze River Bridge, which connects the cities of Changzhou and Taixing, is a cable-stayed bridge with a span of 1,176 meters, making it the longest of its kind.

