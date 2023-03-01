Home>>
World's largest tower crane put into construction in Jiangsu
(Ecns.cn) 11:12, March 01, 2023
World's largest tower crane is put into construction of Changtai Yangtze River Bridge in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
The world's largest tower crane, XFT15000-600S, has a maximum lifting height of 400 meters and a maximum lifting weight of 600 ton.
The Changtai Yangtze River Bridge, which connects the cities of Changzhou and Taixing, is a cable-stayed bridge with a span of 1,176 meters, making it the longest of its kind.
