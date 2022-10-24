Chinese firm starts phase II construction of Kribi Deep Seaport in Cameroon

Xinhua) 16:42, October 24, 2022

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows technicians working to install the first caisson of phase II construction of the Kribi Deep Seaport in Kribi, Cameroon. China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) has started construction work on the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport in southwestern Cameroon with the installation of the first caisson that form the wharves. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the caisson for the construction of phase II of Kribi Deep Seaport in Kribi, Cameroon. China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) has started construction work on the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport in southwestern Cameroon with the installation of the first caisson that form the wharves. (Xinhua/Luo Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the caisson for the construction of phase II of Kribi Deep Seaport in Kribi, Cameroon. China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) has started construction work on the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport in southwestern Cameroon with the installation of the first caisson that form the wharves. (Xinhua/Luo Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the caisson for the construction of phase II of Kribi Deep Seaport in Kribi, Cameroon. China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) has started construction work on the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport in southwestern Cameroon with the installation of the first caisson that form the wharves. (Xinhua/Luo Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Hongyu)