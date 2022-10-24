Chinese firm starts phase II construction of Kribi Deep Seaport in Cameroon
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows technicians working to install the first caisson of phase II construction of the Kribi Deep Seaport in Kribi, Cameroon. China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) has started construction work on the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport in southwestern Cameroon with the installation of the first caisson that form the wharves. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the caisson for the construction of phase II of Kribi Deep Seaport in Kribi, Cameroon. China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) has started construction work on the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport in southwestern Cameroon with the installation of the first caisson that form the wharves. (Xinhua/Luo Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the caisson for the construction of phase II of Kribi Deep Seaport in Kribi, Cameroon. China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) has started construction work on the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport in southwestern Cameroon with the installation of the first caisson that form the wharves. (Xinhua/Luo Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the caisson for the construction of phase II of Kribi Deep Seaport in Kribi, Cameroon. China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) has started construction work on the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport in southwestern Cameroon with the installation of the first caisson that form the wharves. (Xinhua/Luo Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Maiwan Water Conservancy under construction in Hainan
- Staff members work at construction site of tunnel across Yangtze River in Anhui
- Dome hoisted into place at nuclear power plant
- China begins construction on new gas transmission pipeline
- Blazing a trail: Infrastructure development requires patience, persistence: Expert
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.