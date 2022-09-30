Dome hoisted into place at nuclear power plant

A 225-ton dome is placed on the second unit of Taipingling nuclear power plant in Huizhou, Guangdong Province.

The entire operation was live-streamed Sunday as the dome was hoisted to a height of 70 meters before being fixed at 7 pm. Taipingling will eventually have six reactors.

