Home>>
Dome hoisted into place at nuclear power plant
(People's Daily App) 14:57, September 30, 2022
A 225-ton dome is placed on the second unit of Taipingling nuclear power plant in Huizhou, Guangdong Province.
The entire operation was live-streamed Sunday as the dome was hoisted to a height of 70 meters before being fixed at 7 pm. Taipingling will eventually have six reactors.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China begins construction on new gas transmission pipeline
- Blazing a trail: Infrastructure development requires patience, persistence: Expert
- China achieves initial success in new infrastructure construction
- China achieves initial success in new infrastructure construction
- China's largest LNG storage base under construction completes main structure
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.