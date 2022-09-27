Home>>
Blazing a trail: Infrastructure development requires patience, persistence: Expert
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:34, September 27, 2022
From railways and airports, to bridges and other major projects, China keeps amazing the world with its infrastructure construction. How is China able to make this happen? Why are its infrastructure capabilities taking a lead worldwide? And how did the infrastructure construction help improve people's livelihoods?
Watch the video as China Daily reporter Ian Goodrum talks about the issues of infrastructure with Dong Yu, executive deputy dean of China Institute for Development Planning, Tsinghua University.
