Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Maiwan Water Conservancy under construction in Hainan

(Ecns.cn) 11:24, October 12, 2022

Maiwan Water Conservancy on Nandujiang River is under construction in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Located at the junction of Chengmai county and Tunchang county, the project will be used mainly for irrigation and electricity generation purposes.


