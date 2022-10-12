Home>>
Maiwan Water Conservancy under construction in Hainan
(Ecns.cn) 11:24, October 12, 2022
Maiwan Water Conservancy on Nandujiang River is under construction in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Located at the junction of Chengmai county and Tunchang county, the project will be used mainly for irrigation and electricity generation purposes.
