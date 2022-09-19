Wenchang Int'l Aerospace City in Hainan under construction
Staff members work at the construction site of the Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 16, 2022.
Focusing on the development of aerospace science and technology, the Wenchang International Aerospace City, one of the key industrial parks of Hainan free trade port, is undergoing construction in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows a commercial space launching site under construction at the Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Focusing on the development of aerospace science and technology, the Wenchang International Aerospace City, one of the key industrial parks of Hainan free trade port, is undergoing construction in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2022 shows a satellite operation center under construction at the Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Focusing on the development of aerospace science and technology, the Wenchang International Aerospace City, one of the key industrial parks of Hainan free trade port, is undergoing construction in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Staff members work at the construction site of the road network at the Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 14, 2022. Focusing on the development of aerospace science and technology, the Wenchang International Aerospace City, one of the key industrial parks of Hainan free trade port, is undergoing construction in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows a rocket assembly plant under construction at the Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Focusing on the development of aerospace science and technology, the Wenchang International Aerospace City, one of the key industrial parks of Hainan free trade port, is undergoing construction in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 15, 2022 shows a supercomputing center under construction at the Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Focusing on the development of aerospace science and technology, the Wenchang International Aerospace City, one of the key industrial parks of Hainan free trade port, is undergoing construction in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 15, 2022 shows an industrial service center, which has been completed and put into operation, at the Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Focusing on the development of aerospace science and technology, the Wenchang International Aerospace City, one of the key industrial parks of Hainan free trade port, is undergoing construction in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Staff members work at the construction site of a commercial space launching at the Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 17, 2022. Focusing on the development of aerospace science and technology, the Wenchang International Aerospace City, one of the key industrial parks of Hainan free trade port, is undergoing construction in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows a satellite assembly testing plant under construction at the Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Focusing on the development of aerospace science and technology, the Wenchang International Aerospace City, one of the key industrial parks of Hainan free trade port, is undergoing construction in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2022 shows the road network of the Wenchang International Aerospace City in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Focusing on the development of aerospace science and technology, the Wenchang International Aerospace City, one of the key industrial parks of Hainan free trade port, is undergoing construction in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
