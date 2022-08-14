Chinese mainland reports 623 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:19, August 14, 2022

A resident pays via her mobile phone for daily life supplies delivered to her by community service staffs at the entrance to a residential compound in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2022. The local government is exerting all efforts to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 623 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 494 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 1,844 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 846 in Hainan, 443 in Tibet Autonomous Region and 396 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 120 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 224,443 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

