Languages

Archive

Friday, August 12, 2022

Home>>

First batch of 660 stranded tourists leaves for home

(Ecns.cn) 16:20, August 12, 2022

Tourists arrive at the Haikou Meilan International Airport, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The first batch of 660 stranded tourists due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence returned to home on the early morning of Friday.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories