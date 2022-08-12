Home>>
First batch of 660 stranded tourists leaves for home
(Ecns.cn) 16:20, August 12, 2022
Tourists arrive at the Haikou Meilan International Airport, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
The first batch of 660 stranded tourists due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence returned to home on the early morning of Friday.
