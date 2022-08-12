We Are China

Tibet fights COVID-19 outbreak

Ecns.cn) 13:59, August 12, 2022

Passengers check flight information at the Lhasa Gonggar Airport, the largest airport terminal in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

Since the COVID-19 resurgence, the Lhasa Railway Station has handled about 6,000 passengers and the Gongga Airport has transported about 20,000 passengers.

