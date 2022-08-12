We Are China

Medics from across China join fight against COVID-19 in S China's Sanya

Xinhua) 08:23, August 12, 2022

Li Juan (2nd L), a medical worker from central China's Henan Province, provides door-to-door sampling service for residents for nucleic acid testing in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Medics from across China have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Medics from central China's Henan Province provide door-to-door sampling service for residents for nucleic acid testing in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Medics from across China have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

Yao Wanlu, a medical worker from central China's Henan Province, takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Medics from across China have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

Li Juan (R), a medical worker from central China's Henan Province, provides door-to-door sampling service for a resident for nucleic acid testing in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Medics from across China have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Medics from south China's Guangdong Province test nucleic acid samples in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Medics from across China have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Medics from south China's Guangdong Province test nucleic acid samples in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Medics from across China have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Yuan Qingyi, a medical worker from central China's Henan Province, disinfects residents in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Medics from across China have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

Medics from south China's Guangdong Province test nucleic acid samples in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Medics from across China have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Yuan Qingyi, a medical worker from central China's Henan Province, takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Medics from across China have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2022 shows inflatable labs built with aid from south China's Guangdong Province, in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

Medics from across China have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Yu Lu (R), a medical worker from central China's Hubei Province, takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Medics from across China have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)