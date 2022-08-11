Chinese mainland reports 380 new local confirmed COVID cases

Xinhua) 09:07, August 11, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 380 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 285 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 572 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 285 in Hainan and 122 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 109 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 223,987 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

