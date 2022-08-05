Chinese mainland reports 162 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:43, August 05, 2022

Citizens queue up to take nucleic acid tests at Hebei District in Tianjin, north China, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 162 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 127 were in Hainan, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 248 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 147 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the Commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 223,286 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)