Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 53 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:23, August 04, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 53 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 24 in Hainan and 10 in Inner Mongolia, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.
A total of 241 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 130 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 223,139.
Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 38 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 46 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- China forbids COVID-19-related employment discrimination
- Feature: People embrace normal life in Chongqing amid COVID-19 measures
- Politicized origins tracing report betrays ethics of science
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.