Chinese mainland reports 53 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:23, August 04, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 53 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 24 in Hainan and 10 in Inner Mongolia, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.

A total of 241 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 130 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 223,139.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

