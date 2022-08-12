China's Hainan reports 2,318 confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

Xinhua) 08:28, August 12, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2022 shows inflatable COVID-19 testing labs in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- As of noon on Thursday, south China's Hainan Province has registered 2,318 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,821 asymptomatic cases since the province's current resurgence began Aug. 1, local authorities said.

The COVID-19 situation in Hainan's coastal resort city of Sanya is still developing at a high level, and some other cities and counties are reporting new infections, putting great pressure on community prevention and control work, officials of the provincial COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Hainan has set up a task force which is now in Sanya to help handle the issue of stranded tourists, said Chen Shaoshi, deputy director of the Hainan provincial health commission.

On Wednesday, 1,605 visitors left Sanya by plane, and on Thursday, 40 flights were arranged to transport tourists stranded in Sanya and Haikou, the provincial capital.

