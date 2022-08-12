We Are China

Foreign volunteers join fight against COVID-19 in Hainan

Xinhua) 09:06, August 12, 2022

Mahnoor Tariq (L), a volunteer from Pakistan, guides a resident at a nucleic acid sampling site in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

Some foreign residents have volunteered to offer services at nucleic acid sampling sites in Haikou amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Shembo Tilahun Kefyalew (R, front), a volunteer from Ethiopia, guides local residents at a nucleic acid sampling site in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

Shembo Tilahun Kefyalew (R, front), a volunteer from Ethiopia, guides local residents at a nucleic acid sampling site in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

Khan Muhammad Hashir Shahid (1st L), a volunteer from Pakistan, guides local residents at a nucleic acid sampling site in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

Khan Muhammad Hashir Shahid (1st L), a volunteer from Pakistan, guides local residents at a nucleic acid sampling site in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

