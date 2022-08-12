Panchen Rinpoche performs duties at Tibet branch of Buddhist Association of China

A Buddhist monk presents a hada, a silk scarf used to express respect and greeting, to Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po on June 2, 2022. Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po had performed his daily duties as president of the Tibet branch of the Buddhist Association of China in Lhasa since mid-May. (Xinhua/Chogo)

LHASA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po had performed his daily duties as president of the Tibet branch of the Buddhist Association of China in Lhasa since mid-May.

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice president of the Buddhist Association of China.

Over the past two months, Panchen Rinpoche chaired several meetings, including a meeting on sharing experience of Tibetan Buddhist lecturing and a seminar on the interpretation of Tibetan Buddhist doctrines.

He held discussions with eminent monks of Bon and various sects of Tibetan Buddhism, including Nyingma, Sakya, Kagyu and Gelug. He also held panel discussions with experts and scholars from the Tibet Autonomous Regional Academy of Social Sciences and Tibet University, and lecturers from the Tibet Buddhism Academy.

After 25 years of sutras study, in 2021, Panchen Rinpoche attained the highest degree in exoteric teachings of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism, equivalent to a doctoral degree in modern education.

Panchen Erdeni is one of the most influential Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism.

