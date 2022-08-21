China's Hainan reports over 6,700 confirmed COVID cases in August

Xinhua) 15:30, August 21, 2022

HAIKOU, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- South China's Hainan Province registered 6,704 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 9,577 local asymptomatic ones between Aug. 1 and 19, local authorities said at a press briefing Saturday.

The number of new infections has decreased for two consecutive days in the province. In addition, the epidemic situation in some of Hainan's cities and counties, including Lingshui and Danzhou, is effectively curbed, said the press briefing on provincial COVID-19 prevention and control.

As of Friday, 1,076 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery in Hainan.

Hainan has helped stranded visitors return home. From Aug. 9 to Friday, over 124,000 stranded visitors had left Sanya and the provincial capital Haikou by plane. Meanwhile, 11,842 stranded visitors left the province by ship.

