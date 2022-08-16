Domestic passenger flights resume operation in Sanya

Xinhua) 08:22, August 16, 2022

Passengers show their nucleic acid testing reports at the Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 15, 2022. The commercial operation of domestic passenger flights have been gradually resumed at the Sanya Phoenix International Airport from Monday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Passengers check in at the Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 15, 2022. The commercial operation of domestic passenger flights have been gradually resumed at the Sanya Phoenix International Airport from Monday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists take a bus to the airport from a hotel in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 15, 2022. The commercial operation of domestic passenger flights have been gradually resumed at the Sanya Phoenix International Airport from Monday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)