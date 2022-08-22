China's Hainan to resume fishery production as COVID-19 wanes

Xinhua) 09:00, August 22, 2022

HAIKOU, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Fishery production in south China's Hainan Province will be gradually resumed from Tuesday, as some areas on the island have seen no new COVID-19 cases in the community for several consecutive days, local authorities said at a press briefing on Sunday.

The cities and counties of Wenchang, Haikou, Qionghai, Chengmai and Changjiang will be the first to restore their fishery production at sea as the pandemic situation in those areas has been effectively curbed, according to the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs.

Hainan registered 7,144 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10,018 local asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and 20.

