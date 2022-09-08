We Are China

Haikou duty free shopping complex expected to open this year

Ecns.cn) 11:05, September 08, 2022

Aerial view shows the construction site of Haikou International duty free shopping complex in south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Covering an area of about 926,000 square meters, the complex is expected to open the public this year.

