Haikou duty free shopping complex expected to open this year
(Ecns.cn) 11:05, September 08, 2022
Aerial view shows the construction site of Haikou International duty free shopping complex in south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Covering an area of about 926,000 square meters, the complex is expected to open the public this year.
