Ceremony for commencement of construction of Hunan's major projects held in C China

Xinhua) 10:29, March 31, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the construction site of a scientific and technological innovation base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. A ceremony for the commencement of construction of Hunan's 1,158 major projects was held on Thursday. The major projects involve a total investment of 522.1 billion yuan (about 75.96 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

