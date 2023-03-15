North America's largest construction trade show opens in U.S. Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 14 (Xinhua) -- North America's largest construction trade show opened on Tuesday in Las Vegas, showcasing the world's most advanced technologies and products in machinery and construction.

The show, named CONEXPO-CON/AGG, drew over 1,800 equipment manufacturers representing products in asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earth digging equipment, lifting, mining and many others, according the organizer.

More than 175 education sessions will be held during the show which runs through Saturday.

Many well-known Chinese construction equipment companies have attended the show, including XCMG, Liugong Machinery, Sany Group, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology.

Held every three years in the western U.S. city of Las Vegas, this massive event features the latest equipment advances and newest technology applications in every field in construction.

