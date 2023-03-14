U.S. Senate Republican leader discharged from hospital: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:00, March 14, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was discharged from hospital on Monday after being treated for a concussion, his spokesperson said.

McConnell's "concussion recovery is proceeding well," his communications director David Popp said in a statement.

"At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," Popp said.

McConnell, 81, tripped at a dinner event last week and was later admitted to hospital for treatment of a concussion.

Popp said McConnell's medical team discovered that the Republican leader also suffered a minor rib fracture as a result of the fall, for which he is also being treated.

McConnell, from Kentucky, was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and is now serving his seventh term as U.S. senator.

